Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale to celebrate Beyonce’s birthday with a banger

Click for Market Deals →
Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay has announced the release of her much-anticipated collaboration with Shatta Wale.
According to Wendy who has been branding herself as Ghana’s Beyonce, she will be releasing the said song on Beyonce’s birthday.
The ‘ALREADY’ singer will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Friday, September 4, 2020.
In line with this, Wendy Shay has announced she will be dropping the song to celebrate her godmother, Beyonce on her special day.
Below is her tweet:
On the 4th of September this Friday ,
Is my Godmother @Beyonce ‘s birthday— Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) August 31, 2020
And I’ll be releasing a Banger with my Godfather @shattawalenima
Thank you Godfather for the link
This is Spiritual??????#SHAYGANG #SM #Rufftown #WisdomSign pic.twitter.com/uUafs5KpY6
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Wendy Shay can feed your entire generation – Bullet descends on Mr Logic
- Bullet deserves a statue for entertaining Ghana with hit songs - Wendy Shay advocates
- Kelvyn Boy apologised to me with Yaa Pono - Wendy Shay reveals
- God speaks to me before I go on stage – Wendy Shay
- Everything about me is natural – Wendy Shay
- Read all related articles