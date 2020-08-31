Entertainment

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale to celebrate Beyonce’s birthday with a banger

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay has announced the release of her much-anticipated collaboration with Shatta Wale.

According to Wendy who has been branding herself as Ghana’s Beyonce, she will be releasing the said song on Beyonce’s birthday.



The ‘ALREADY’ singer will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Friday, September 4, 2020.



In line with this, Wendy Shay has announced she will be dropping the song to celebrate her godmother, Beyonce on her special day.



Below is her tweet:





On the 4th of September this Friday , Is my Godmother @Beyonce ‘s birthday



And I’ll be releasing a Banger with my Godfather @shattawalenima



Thank you Godfather for the link



This is Spiritual??????#SHAYGANG #SM #Rufftown #WisdomSign pic.twitter.com/uUafs5KpY6 — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) August 31, 2020

