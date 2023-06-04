Wendy Shay angrily calls out some Ghanaian musicians for allegedly stealing her melodies

Wendy Shay

Popular Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, has taken to social media to express her displeasure about the attitude of some of her colleagues.

In a post on her various social media pages, the Rufftown Records signed musician described some of her colleagues as thieves.



According to her, most of her colleagues have been stealing the melodies of the songs she sends to them for a feature.



She disclosed that this act of stealing her melodies was happening to her for the second time for which reason she felt it was time to come out and speak.



In her own words, the “Survivor” hitmaker wrote: “You send a song to a GH Artiste for a feature

Next thing you go hear your melodies in their new song ! 2nd time this is happening to me ..thieves! Ghana Artiste wake up!”



See the post below:



