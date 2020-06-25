Entertainment

Wendy Shay begs for forgiveness after earth tremors

Last night, a number of people were forced out of their homes after Kasoa and parts of Accra experienced a series of earth tremors.

It once again re-echoed the danger those who live in the affected areas are living with.



As with most near-death experiences, the earth tremors forced people to quickly relook at their lives and wonder whether that would be the end of it.



One of such people was the award-winning Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay.



Wendy Shay sings about love and heartbreak.

“Did you guys feel the earth shake?” she asked.



“Please Jesus forgive me all my sins if you coming tonight,” she added.





