Wendy Shay bounces back, praises God after near-fatal accident

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian Songstress, Wendy Shay, has finally spoken after a near death incident that has since left fans in shock.

Wendy Shay was involved in a car accident on the Kwabenya Highway in Accra on September 10, 2023 after her Jeep Wrangler ollided with a tipper truck around midnight.



Asides from the significant damage to her car, she suffered some injuries and was hospital for about five days.



This development has since stirred several discussions, particularly about the strange manner artistes under Bullet’s Rutftown Music Label suffer all kinds of tragic occurrences.



Fingers were once again pointed at Bullet, for the strange happening on the record label, particularly after Ebony died from a similar accident.



However, in the turn of events, Wendy Shay has finally opened up on her ordeal.

In a post made on her Instagram page on September 20th, Wendy Shay posted a snippet of a song she had recorded prior to the accident.



Although no title was given, the song lyrics read,



“If I’m your friend. And you’re my friend Where were you?



When I was in need. When I was down. When I was broken



You never call me. No butter for my bread. If you no dey love me now. Don't love me when I’m gone.”

The caption to the post read, “I recorded this song on 7.09.2023, had an accident on 10.09.2023. The lyrics in this song is making sense to me now…Some people will only love you when you are dead…I am Alive by the Grace of God. Thanks to GOD, my family, team, and my Fans for their support and prayers. Ghana, please say a big Thank you to these celebs who showed me love when I needed it most”



Wendy tagged a number of her colleagues, whom she said had supported and aided her recovery.



Her post was met with an outpour of love from fans and other personalities on social media who expressed their relief at her well-being.





