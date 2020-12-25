Wendy Shay defends her inability to spell Beyoncé

Wendy Shay, Musician

Songstress Wendy Shay born Wendy Addo has defended her inability to spell Beyoncé, an American singer, actress and record producer

The singer was on the popular “what don’t you know’ show she was asked to identify a personality in a photo display section of the show.



Although Wendy Shay had been able to identify her and given the etymology of the name when the singer was asked to Spell Beyonce she said Beyonce is spelt “Bew” and that got the audience laughing.



Wendy Shay has since been a laughing stock on all social media platforms.



But defending herself, Wendy Shay says she finds nothing wrong been able to spell Beyonce because the America singer can’t also spell “Patapaa”.

She said “Ghana people mmo ma me dwen me ho can @Beyonce spell patapaa?”





