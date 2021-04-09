Wendy Shay delays sophomore album

Singer Wendy Shay

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Wendy Addo also known as Wendy Shay has announced that she is delaying the release date for her highly anticipated second studio album titled ‘Shayning Star’ a stylish way to say ‘Shining Star’.

The ‘Uber Driver’ hit-maker made the announcement on her Twitter page and also announced releasing the visuals for ‘Nobody’ the first single off the album.



In an exclusive interview with Derrick Annor Boadi of Muse Africa last year, the Singer announced she has two albums ready including an international album but failed to mention release date for any.



Wendy Shay however updated fans with information about the album in March when she tweeted ‘‘SHAYGANG I know I’m starving you but hey Album is finished and ready to be served”



With the release date delayed, not much information about the album has been provided and the release still remains a mystery.