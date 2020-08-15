Entertainment

Wendy Shay denies having any love relationship with Shatta Wale

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale

Contrary to what is widely speculated in the media concerning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and singer Wendy Shay, the Rufftown records artiste has once again denied the rumour.

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale have portrayed some sort of closeness that is very suspicious from the neutral point of view. The intimacy between the two seems to be more than just ordinary friendship.



Having denied such rumours on different occasions, the self-appointed queen of Ghana music has once again stated emphatically that there is no relationship between her and Shatta Wale.

She revealed that she only has a business relationship with Shatta Wale and nothing beyond that. She took to Twitter to clarify things once again.



She tweeted: “Anytime I meet @shattawalegh it’s NOTHING but Business and how we can take Ghana music to the world Thanks for your advice yesterday GodFather ????????New music coming out soon ???????? and very soon Ghana wake up !! #SHAYGANG #SM” .

