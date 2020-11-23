Wendy Shay explains why an NDC vehicle was spotted at her peace campaign

The main mantra ahead of Ghana’s December 7 general election is peace, before and after the elections.
In view of this, Rufftown Recordz artiste, Wendy Shay through her foundation named Shay Foundation on 21st November 2020 embarked on a peace awareness cleanup exercise at Nima, to reach out to residents about the need for Ghanaians to maintain and consolidate the peace in the nation.
During the peace cleanup exercise, Sammy Kay caught up with Wendy Shay for clarification on why a National Democratic Congress (NDC) branded vehicle was present and actively playing songs in their van during the exercise.
According to the “Uber driver” hitmaker, she is apolitical and has not taken any money from the NDC before embarking on this project.
She further explained that the NDC vehicle present there at the cleanup exercise was due to the fact that the vehicle was available and was convenient for them to use it adding that that does not in any way suggest she has endorsed them.
She further entreated all and sundry especially the youth to keep the peace regardless of where one stands politically.
Watch video below:
