Wendy Shay explains why she copied Ebony’s look for her recent photoshoot

There have been a huge backlash on social media following a photo Wendy Shay shared on her Instagram page, showcasing her new look.

According to some individuals on social media, Wendy Shay is trying to copy the physical looks of the late Ebony Reigns who was signed onto the same label, Rufftown Records until her untimely demise in 2018.



But in reaction to all the trolls and attacks, Wendy Shay has taken to Instagram to explain a few things.



Sharing a photo of the late Ebony Reigns, the award-winning singer said that she did that just to get the name of Ebony trend in Ghana.



She also jabbed the people who were attacking her for no reason but failed to use the same energy to promote Ebony’s two songs which were released after she died.



Her full post reads:



“Dear Ebony, yesterday you trended in GH for the 1st time in a long while. just because I posted a Pic, they said I look like you and I am copying you. They have no idea why that Look.

Two singles from you were released after your untimely demise but no one pushed or gave attention to these amazing songs.



Ebony x Wendy Shay on one song what do you guys think?



Kindly use the same energy used in circulating my pic to push this song.



Ebony lives on #Rufftownrecordstotheworld”



