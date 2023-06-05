Wendy Shay exposes Ghanaian artistes for allegedly stealing songs

Talented female artiste and Ruff Town Record signee, Wendy Shay

Talented female artiste and Ruff Town Record signee, Wendy Shay, has called out some Ghanaian artistes who she claims have been stealing her songs.

In a post on her official Twitter platform, the singer expressed her frustration and disappointment with her colleagues' alleged betrayal.



The post, which quickly gained attention and sparked conversations among music enthusiasts, revealed that Wendy Shay has been a victim of song theft on two occasions.



According to her, she had sent songs to fellow Ghanaian artistes for collaboration, only to discover that the melodies she had shared ended up being used in their own new songs.



Wendy Shay wrote, "You send a song to a GH Artiste for a feature. Next thing you go hear your melodies in their new song! 2nd time this is happening to me...thieves! Ghana Artiste wake up!"



Rapper Edem also showed support for Wendy Shay's claim by commenting on her post, stating, "I know the artiste."

You send a song to a GH Artiste for a feature



Next thing you go hear your melodies in their new song ! 2nd time this is happening to me ..thieves !



Ghana Artiste wake up ! — Enigma EP (@wendyshaygh) June 3, 2023

ADA/OGB