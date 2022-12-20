Wendy Shay is Ghana's streaming queen on Boomplay

Wendy Shay

Boomplay Ghana has revealed for the year 2022, the most streamed female artists from Ghana.

At number three is Gospel star Diana Hamilton, at number two is Afropop star Gyakie and at the apex, Highlife/Afropop star Wendy Shay.



For Boomplay's Artiste Recap 2022, Wendy Shay garnered more than 30.9 million streams. She had more than 2 million listeners. Her most streamed song for the year was revealed as 'Survivor' and the countries that streamed her the most are her home country Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.



The data was collated between Mondays, November 1, 2021 and October 31, 2022.

Wendy's latest project is a 7-track extended play (EP) titled 'Enigma'. It was released on Friday, November 11, 2022, with 'Habibi' being an instant hit from it.



On Wednesday, December 14, the seriel hitmaker tweeted that: "I’m grateful to be a musician. To be able to share my life and deepest thoughts through my music [feather pen emoji]."



Boomplay has more than 80 million songs and more than 70 million monthly users, making it Africa's biggest music streaming platform.