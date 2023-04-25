Wendy Shay is ungrateful and disrespectful – Maddy Maz Naz

Wendy Shay

Singer and fashion stylist, Maddy Maz Naz, has accused musician Wendy Shay of being disrespectful and ungrateful, following a disagreement between the two.

The stylist claimed that Wendy Shay had insulted her, and called her a failure over a brouhaha on social media.



Speaking in an interview on Hitz Daybreak on April 14, 2023, the stylist went on to describe the alleged incident, stating that Wendy Shay had messaged her with insulting language after a disagreement.



“She was one of my clients, she is just ungrateful.”



When she was asked whether Wendy Shay had patronized her without paying, she replied: “She can’t pay me, she couldn’t and she can’t pay me.



“She is disrespectful and ungrateful. She called me a failure, now let’s see who is going to be a failure. There was a brouhaha that went viral on social media, so she messaged me and called me a whole lot of names, and I was wondering, why? Has this girl forgotten or what? How can she forget everything that I have done for her?"

The stylist also claimed to have played a crucial role in launching Wendy Shay's career, saying, "If it wasn’t for fashion, I don’t think there would be someone like Wendy Shay, because I saw her coming into my office, I know how she presented herself, it wasn’t even about only styling, there were so many things I put into her, she is ungrateful honestly.”



