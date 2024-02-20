Wendy Shay marks 28th birthday at Korle Bu teaching hospital

Wendy Shay donated some items to Korle Bu

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay has marked her birthday by visiting the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to donate beds and other items to the facility.

In some videos shared by ZionFelix on his Instagram page, Wendy Shay, real name Wendy Asiamah Addo, arrived at the hospital with her team on February 20, 2024, and they were welcomed by staff and patients.



She then proceeded to distribute the items she brought, which included mattresses, pillows, blankets, and toiletries, to people at the children's ward of the hospital.



Some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the gesture and sang some of her songs with her.



Wendy Shay was also captured interacting with some of the new mothers and their babies.



She also thanked her fans and followers for their support and love, and promised to continue making good music for them.

View the posts below





ID/ ADG