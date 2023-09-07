Wendy Shay narrates how public criticisms drew her closer to God

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Asiamah Addo, known by the stage name Wendy Shay has narrated how public criticisms drew her closer to God.

According to her, the intense nature of the bashing she received from the public when she started her music career made her draw closer to God because she couldn’t trust anyone.



The Ghanaian songstress stressed that she strived hard to be able to succeed in a male-dominated industry in which most females fail to thrive.



In a Twitter Joy Showbiz podcast hosted by Kwame Dadzie, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Wendy Shay highlighted how criticisms by some sections of the public impacted her life leading to her developing some qualities.



"It [public criticism] keeps me on my toes and always brings the best out of myself. A male-dominated industry made me very hard and develop some qualities that I never knew. So I am not stopping, I'm going further and further."



"Actually, I will say thank you to everyone who bombarded and bashed me. Because it made me realize who was really for me and who was not. it also made me choose my circle wisely. It [public criticism] actually pushed me closer to God because I realized that I couldn’t depend on any man apart from him," she said during the conversation monitored by GhanaWeb.

Wendy Shay likened the criticisms by some Ghanaians to a maid being maltreated by her madam.



"I [Wendy Shay] feel like most Ghanaians treated me like a house help who was always kind of maltreated by cleaning the house and always doing the cooking. Meanwhile, there was another person in the house who was always being pampered, but I was the one who was being maltreated,” Wendy Shay lamented.



Background



In June 2018, Wendy Shay embarked on her music journey, making her debut with the release of a captivating single titled 'Uber Driver,' masterfully produced by the renowned MOG Beatz.



As a rising star under the RuffTown Recordz banner, she quickly captured the attention of both fans and critics alike.

While her music gained popularity, her unique style and lyricism drew polarizing reactions from the public. Some applauded her boldness, while others raised eyebrows at what they considered a provocative dressing sense and lyrics filled with suggestive nuances.



