Wendy Shay raises funds to assist the needy and orphans in Ghana

Songstress Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female artiste and founder of Shay Foundation, Wendy Shay has revealed that the main reason why she’s organising her upcoming virtual ‘Survival Concert’ is to mobilize funds to assist the poor, needy and orphans in society due to the hardships brought by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Uber driver' hitmaker made this statement in an interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC's Radio Central.



“The main reason for my survival concert is to use the proceeds that we will get from the sales of the pay per view to assist the poor, needy, orphans who are facing difficulties in life as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



“So I will urge everyone to support it with just GH¢5 which is very affordable package to suit every pocket.”

She added that she has enough songs and does not need another musician to assist her on the upcoming ‘Survival Concert’.



“I’m the only artiste who would be performing at the survival concert. I believe that I have a lot of good songs out there which I can perform back to back live on stage without needing any other artistes to assist me”.

