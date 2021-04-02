Wendy Shay reechoes how she came to Ghana with just 50 euros

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay has reechoed how she came to Ghana with just 50 Euros.

The Rufftown Records artiste has talked about ditching her nursing career in Germany to begin a music career in Ghana severally.



She reiterated the risk she took in a new documentary Zionfelix.net has come across.



Wendy Shay also revealed how she met her manager, Bullet through the help of Kwasi Ernest.



“Life is all about taking your chances in preparedness. I was introduced to Bullet – the CEO of RuffTown Records – through my Godfather, Kwesi Ernest, in December 2017,” she disclosed.

“We started talking about music and he finally accepted working with me in March 2018. So, I had to make a decision to quit my nursing career in Germany and come to Ghana to pursue my dreams in music,” Wendy added.



Wendy Shay also spoke about her mother’s support.



“With the blessings and support of my mum, I packed my things and hopped in the next available flight to Ghana. I came to Ghana with just 50 Euros. I finally met Bullet, signed a contract, and started recording songs. I was officially introduced to Ghanaians on the night of VGMA 2018.”