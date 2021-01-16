Wendy Shay’s Pray for the World finally restored on Youtube after copyright allegations

Rufftown Records Signee, Wendy Shay has won in the alleged case of copyrights infringement which was brought against her world healing themed song ‘Pray for the World’ on Youtube.

The Haters in tears hitmaker took to Instagram to make this announcement to her 2.1 million followers thanking bloggers, her fans and well-meaning Ghanaians who came to her aid during the hard days of trying to fight the ban.



This news comes in the wake of intense trolling from some section of Ghanaians suggesting her Pray for the world song sampled elements from South African Hitmaker, Master KG’s Jerusalema song.



The song was cleared by Youtube for not infringing any rules of the video streaming platform.

Watch Pray for the World by Wendy Shay below:



