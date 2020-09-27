Wendy Shay’s collaborations with Shatta Wale a great boost for her career - Entertainment critic

Entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah

Entertainment critic, Chris Tsormanah, has opined that the collaborations between Shatta Wale and Wendy Shay are a great initiative.

The entertainment enthusiast says the two musicians are perfect working together and their latest collaboration, ‘Haters in Tears’ is a great tune.



The fans of both musicians he suggested became infuriated when a collaboration between the two was disquieted because Shatta Wale was not qualified to contest in the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The collaboration between Wendy and Shatta Wale he asserted is a great one and a boost for both musicians.



He believes the musician is focused despite the negativity attached to her adding he success is a combination of several factors including her management led by Bullet.

Bullet he added understands the game and the terrain of music.



He said there was a perception that Wendy Shay was a replacement for Ebony hence there was resistance but the musician has overcome all these negativity and successfully remained relevant.



He was speaking on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host DJ Slash.