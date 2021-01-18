Wendy Shay’s response to Keche Joshua very childish – MzBel

Singer, Mzbel

Ghanaian Hipife artiste Belinda Nana Ekuah Amoah popularly known as Mzbel has described as childish Wendy Shay’s response to a member of the Keche Music duo, Joshua, after he claimed she was doing drugs due to depression.

It could be recalled that Keche posted on social media recently that Wendy Shay was going through depression and has resulted in doing drugs to solve her problem.



Keche’s comments didn’t go down well with Wendy Shay.



The “Uber Driver” hitmaker took to Instagram to post a video in which she lambasted Keche for being irresponsible. She went as far as cursing Keche that his daughter will go through worse than she is.

Reacting to the back and forth between Keche and Wendy Shay on UTV’s United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, Mzbel called Wendy Shay’s reaction very childish.



Mzbel said Keche shouldn’t have come to social media to mock a fellow artiste who he believed was going through some difficulties. She said the best thing would have been to contact Wendy and offer help, nevertheless, MzBel believes Shay went too far in her response.



She further admonished the “Bedroom Commando” singer to resort to his manager Bullet anytime issues like this pop up before rushing to social media to overreact because Bullet knows the nitty-gritty of the music industry.