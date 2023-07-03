Wendy Shay sends a message to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has taken to social media to voice her concerns about the exorbitant import duties imposed on cars at the Tema Port.

In her tweet addressed to President Akufo-Addo, Wendy Shay acknowledges the president's dedication to the welfare of Ghanaians but highlights the need for urgent attention to be given to the import duties, especially those levied on cars.



The talented musician draws attention to the stark difference between the purchase price of a car in the United States and the exorbitant duties one has to pay upon importation.



Citing an example, Wendy Shay explains that a car bought in the US for $35,000 would require an additional $30,000 in import duties, which amounts to a staggering 397,707.10 Cedis.



“Your excellency @NAkufoAddo Mr president, I know you have the welfare of Ghanaians at heart but can you please do something about import duties, especially on cars?



“The import duties on cars are way Outrageous. You buy a car in the US for $35,000 (397,707.10 Cedis) and pay $30,000 USD (340,891.80 Cedis) as duty. Please do something Mr. President,” she lamented.

