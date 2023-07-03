13
Menu
Entertainment

Wendy Shay sends a message to Akufo-Addo

Wendy Shay Y Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has taken to social media to voice her concerns about the exorbitant import duties imposed on cars at the Tema Port.

In her tweet addressed to President Akufo-Addo, Wendy Shay acknowledges the president's dedication to the welfare of Ghanaians but highlights the need for urgent attention to be given to the import duties, especially those levied on cars.

The talented musician draws attention to the stark difference between the purchase price of a car in the United States and the exorbitant duties one has to pay upon importation.

Citing an example, Wendy Shay explains that a car bought in the US for $35,000 would require an additional $30,000 in import duties, which amounts to a staggering 397,707.10 Cedis.

“Your excellency @NAkufoAddo Mr president, I know you have the welfare of Ghanaians at heart but can you please do something about import duties, especially on cars?

“The import duties on cars are way Outrageous. You buy a car in the US for $35,000 (397,707.10 Cedis) and pay $30,000 USD (340,891.80 Cedis) as duty. Please do something Mr. President,” she lamented.



ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: