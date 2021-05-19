Wendy Shay sets 'Shayning Star' album for May 28

Ghana Afropop and afrobeats queen, Wendy Shay took to social media to announce the date for her second much anticipated studio album titled, ‘Shayning Star’ which is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 28, 2021.
This announcement comes off at the backdrop of her highly successful debut album titled, Shay on you which had a lot of chart topping singles and hits that took the nation by storm.
The Rufftown Records signee teased her fans to a bio-epic documentary in April which chronicles her transition from Stuttgart, Germany to Ghana in pursuit of her childhood dream which is music.
According to singer, most of the experiences she garnered over the years will be dished on this new album with a refreshing sound.
Listeners should expect nothing short of amazing artistic body of works come May 28, as 'Shayning Star' is on a penchant to elevate sound to the outmost enjoyment of music lovers worldwide.
