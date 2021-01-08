Wendy Shay unfollows Delay after comments on her ‘new look’

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has revealed that she is not perturbed by singer Wendy Shay’s move of unfollowing her on social media.

According to the television host, the RuffTown Record signee, who she refers to as her little sister might have been displeased by some comments she passed on her "weird" look sometime in November 2020.



Speaking on the recent edition of The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb, the presenter intimated that she received a WhatsApp message from the artiste after she called her out for having a strange style of dressing.



“After my comments, I received a WhatsApp message from Wendy, we laughed over it and that was the end… I recently realized that she had unfollowed me because she was displeased by my comments,” said Delay.



Adding: “But who cares, you should even be happy that your elder sister gets to correct you. We didn’t have the opportunity of our senior colleagues criticizing us when went wrong, we didn't get that opportunity. You are even lucky to have an experienced and award-winning sister like me correcting but you rather unfollow me, okay, so be it.”

Delay who has once interviewed Wendy Shay on her show is well known for her public criticism of celebrities in Ghana on the InstaGlam segment of her show.



Below is the statement made by Delay in November last year which led to Wendy Shay unfollowing her on social media:



“Wendy Shay is my very own sister. We both come from the same place but lately, her dressing seems very weird to me. She’s got a lot of piercings and her style of dressing has become very strange these days. I think she is going through something. Wendy is going through some challenges. I think she is pressurized. I think someone or something is bothering her.”



