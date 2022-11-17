0
Western Regional Minister boogies at radio station

MINISTER BOOGIES Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah doing the legwork

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has marveled netizens with some energetic Ankos dance moves.

While talking about the dance on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, the minister jumped out of his seat and started dancing when one of Kofi Kinaata's songs was played.

He was captured moving his legs energetically while singing along.

In a video that Peace104.3 FM shared on Instagram, the Western Regional Minister was clothed in a blue suit, pants, and a pair of black shoes when he delivered the stellar dance steps.

“Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister teaches us how to do the ‘Ankos Dance’,” they shared.

In 2021, the minister was spotted at the masquerade festival chilling with the big boys and residents on the streets.

Takoradi's popular masquerade festival locally known as Ankos went down in style that year and as expected, townfolks from the Twin Cities came out in their numbers to dance and make merry.

According to award-winning Fante rapper, Kofi Kinaata, the best place to celebrate Christmas is in the Western region.

On December 24, Mr Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister was captured in his colourful masquerade outfit where he demonstrated his legwork through his energetic dance moves.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
