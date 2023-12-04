Western regional minister honored for 'transformative leadership in tourism'

Westen regional minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

At the 50th Honorary Edition of the National Tourism Awards, the Western Regional Minister and a fervent tourism advocate, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, received accolades for his exceptional contributions to the tourism industry.

The annual event, dedicated to recognizing noteworthy individuals and organizations, celebrated Mr. Darko-Mensah's unwavering commitment to elevating the Western Region's tourism sector.



Renowned as the author of "Discover Western Region," Mr. Darko-Mensah was acknowledged for his outstanding efforts in propelling tourism growth not only within the region but throughout the country.



His visionary leadership has propelled the Western Region into a hub of culturally immersive experiences, attracting tourists and fostering sustainable development.



Expressing gratitude and dedication to advancing Ghana's tourism sector, Mr. Darko-Mensah emphasized the imperative of collaboration between the government, private sector, and local communities for sustainable growth and increased tourism revenue.

He stated, "I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire regional administrative team."



Beyond the Western Region, Mr. Darko-Mensah has actively advocated for policies and initiatives encouraging investment and growth in the tourism industry. His efforts have garnered support from both national and international stakeholders, positioning Ghana as a premier destination on the African continent.



The National Tourism Awards, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), aim to celebrate excellence and innovation in the tourism sector. Mr. Darko-Mensah's recognition at this event underscores the pivotal role played by innovative leaders and passionate advocates in advancing the industry.



In describing his 128-page book, "Discover Western Region," Mr. Darko-Mensah emphasized its purpose in marketing tourist attractions and attracting investors to the region's vast tourism potential. The book positions the Western Region as Ghana's top travel destination for a variety of experiences, including honeymoons, holidays, relaxation, and recreation.