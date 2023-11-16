What Adomaa wants to be done to her body when she dies

Afrojazz and alternative musician, Adomaa

Many would say the cost of living in Ghana is currently unbearable. But the cost of dying as well is also a cause for alarm. Recently, news reports have highlighted the increase in the costs of funeral items and rites, including caskets, and burial sites.

In reaction to the post, Ghanaian Afrojazz and alternative music sensation, Joy Adomaa Serwaa Adjeman, known professionally as Adomaa, has revealed her unique wishes for her final rites.



In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she responded to a news report about the soaring costs of graves in the country and expressed her desire that her organs be donated to those in need.



The VGMA “Unsung Category” winner further indicated that she should be cremated and her remains planted and used to nurture a tree, providing shade and joy to future generations.



"I have no desire for a conventional burial. I'd rather my organs be donated to those in need. The remainder of me, whether cremated or disposed of in a cost-effective manner, should be used to plant a seed. Let me continue to exist as a tree. Imagine having picnics, playing music, and dancing in my shade. That would bring me immense joy," she shared.



When a follower pointed out that Ghanaian cultural traditions would rather enforce the system of burials rather than follow her wishes. Adomaa emphasized her determination to ensure her wishes are respected.



"I am prepared to do whatever it takes, even if it means going to court, to ensure my wishes are honoured. It's my body, my choice. Even though I won't inhabit it anymore, I still have the right to decide what happens to it," she said.

Adomaa’s comments come in light of calls for attention to the organ donation culture in Ghana. Recently, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, embarked on a campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes proper legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



