What Alan Kyerematen said at Empress Gifty’s event

The leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen

The leader and founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, showed up at The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) organized by gospel artiste, Empress Gifty.

During the event, Alan commended the gospel musician for organizing a concert that would transform and impact lives, describing her as a “powerful songwriter and a musician who performs with elegance.”



He also stated that he is willing to support Gifty in organizing a similar event in the future after she expressed her desire to hold the concert again.



In a video shared by UTV on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, Alan referred to a sermon by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in which he advised pastors to focus on relevance and longevity instead of chasing popularity.



“We should all applaud Empress Gifty for this. What I like about her is that she is not just a powerful songwriter and a musician, she also does it with elegance. We listen to what God says, so if she wants this programme to be held again, we will support her in doing it.



“We should remember her in prayers. During this Easter period, I was listening to Duncan-Williams’ sermon, where he was admonishing pastors that their work is not about popularity or the size of the congregation but how long they last.”

The Resurrection Effect Concert took place on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.



Watch the evideo below





SB/BB