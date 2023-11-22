What Cecilia Marfo said about Black Sherif in her explosive interview

Gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, has heaped praises on award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, for his exploits and impact in the music industry.

According to her, Black Sherif is her favourite musician in the country because his songs are inspirational and carry the power of God, which is distinct from others.



The gospel musician noted that she wept upon hearing Black Sherif’s song titled “Soja” because of the message it carries and the inspiration she drew from it.



“That boy [Black Sherif], I like him a lot, even though I admire all musicians. I listen to secular songs a lot that are sung by our colleagues in the industry. I listen to motivational and proverbial songs. I mean, some of their songs contain words of encouragement.



"For instance, his "Soja" song, I like it. The day I heard it, I cried. Because it is like a soldier on the front who is tired and his opponent is telling him to stand firm,” Cecilia Marfo said while speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



She further stated that some of Black Sherif’s songs are a source of inspiration for Christians.

“It could be likened to a Christian who is backsliding and you're being told to stay awake and remain firm in times of trouble. So the song motivates me to stand firm in Christ. His songs make a lot of sense and it shows he is born with the music. If you listen to his voice you will realize that the spirit of God follows him,” said Cecilia Marfo.



