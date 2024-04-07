What Criss Waddle said about his relationship with Medikal

Medikal (left), and Criss Waddle (right)

Ghanaian rapper Medikal’s recent exit from the Arab Money Gang (AMG) group could be traced to his conflicts with Showboy.

His retirement from the AMG group has led Ghanaians to assume that his exit will affect his relationship with the leading member of the group, Criss Waddle.



However, Criss Waddle, on April 6, shared a tweet on X to clear the air on his relationship with Medikal.



Criss Waddle spoke about the number of years he had known the rapper, saying that their business relationship could never affect the personal relationship they have.



Eulogising their brotherhood, Waddle wrote on his social media platform, “I’ve also seen tweets and comments that have been trying to paint the wrong picture; none of this had anything to do with his 02 concert or me even releasing a song. Pure coincidence. There have been a lot of amazing days spent together as a family; he was 30 yesterday, and I’ve known him since 2011 thereabout. That’s 13 years of friendship built on nothing but pure brother love and a common goal or aim.



“People actually think that just because Medikal said he’s no longer part of AMG's business, he’s supposed to be my enemy automatically. Well, sorry to disappoint you guys; a business relationship is different from a personal relationship,” he tweeted.

To prove the tweet from Criss Waddle, the musician was among the celebrities who showed up at Medikal’s 30th birthday celebration, held on Friday, April 5, 2024.



Background



Showboy has been parading himself as the co-founder of AMG, and since he returned to Ghana after being released from US prison, he has allegedly attacked some group members for not paying their dues.



His actions were regarded as disrespectful by Medikal. This compelled the rapper to confront Showboy.



His confrontation led to back-and-forth online attacks. Medikal then gave up along the way which was soon followed by his withdrawal from AMG.

“There’s been so much dirt thrown in my name, all because of AMG. My mother, little child, and people close to me have been attacked. He is even threatening to stab me. I remember when Waddle started this group. I was there. He even suggested the name OMG (Oil Money Gang), and I was the one who brought about AMG (Arab Money Gang) because, at that time, there were a lot of brands with the name OMG. There was even ‘OMG Ghana’.



“The time we had that discussion, I had no idea there was someone called Showboy who was Waddle’s friend. I was the one who designed the AMG logo. I printed out our first T-shirts. But I have realized that I have been disrespected, and this is someone from the same camp. Showboy is a small boy; Waddle’s a small boy. So anytime he touts himself as a leader in the AMG group, I laugh,” he stated in a viral TikTok video.



I’m no longer a member of AMG. If you see me when you talk, AMG, I go fi slap you! #BeyondKontrol,” he wrote on Twitter.



Check out Criss Waddle’s posts below:





ED/NOQ