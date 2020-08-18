What Diana Hamilton did in the UK during Joe Mettle's wedding

Entertainment Tue, 18 Aug 2020
Gospel singer, Joe Mettle tied the knot with his sweetheart Salomey Dzisa on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Center Assemblies of God at Tema Community two.
UK-based gospel musician Diana Hamilton who could not attend Joe Mettle's wedding physically decided to take advantage of the new normal; 'virtual'.
Watch Diana in the video below.
Source: Peace FM
