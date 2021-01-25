What Eddie Nartey’s wife said about him in an interview before her demise

About six months ago, Vida Obenewah Nartey, joined her husband Eddie Nartey to grant an interview which focused on the life of the actor cum movie director as well as circumstances that preceded their marriage and how the journey had been.

She recalled being friends with him and exchanging pleasantries. She later flew outside the country and would always pick her phone to interact with Eddie Nartey, an action that was reciprocated by the actor.



“When we started talking, most of the time, anything he says, I don’t take it personal,” she said with her reason being “You know these industry people, we have a whole lot of perceptions about them from afar.” But the conversation continued.



“He started saying things I can relate to. I saw him as the male version of me. Everything he’s been through, everything he was telling me, it felt like ‘I know, feel what you’re going through’. When we started talking, I decided to give it a try. I didn’t put my heart in it at all because I didn’t want to be hurt; besides I’m not even staying in Ghana, and I don’t know what he is doing there.



“One time, he got me angry and I decided not to pick his call anymore. Regardless, I picked up the call and he said ‘you, I will marry you and I will shame you’,” an elated Vida recalled, noting that this was in 2017.



She described Eddie Nartey as amazing, one who gave her the fairytale proposal.



"He is amazing. He doesn’t have to try so hard to please me. Even when I’m angry, the little things that he will say, I’ll laugh like I’m not the one who is angry. He is super amazing. He sees the good in the bad," she touted.

Vida mentioned that she believes her husband will be the Tyler Perry of Ghana.



Their dream to stay together as husband and wife for long will sadly not become a reality as Vida has departed to eternity barely two years after marriage.



The filmmaker confirmed the disturbing news on Monday, January 25, 2021 via his social media accounts.



"I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God knows Best. I pray for strength," the caption of a photo with the two in shot read.



Watch their interview with Nkonkonsa. Vida comes in from the 49th minute.



