What Fella Makafui told Okudzeto Ablakwa after donating items to Mepe flood victims

Fella Makafui hands over the donated items to the people

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui extended her kind gesture to the residents of Mepe in the Volta region who have been displaced by the flood due to the Akosombo dam spillage.

The actress in an interaction with Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa promised to do her best in order to make sure other people get to know about the plights of the people and come to their aid to salvage the situation.



The legislator had urged Fella Makafui to give more publicity to the situation in the Mepe community for others to come on board and help the situation.



"We have to do more including traditional media, radio, and Television so we are counting on you to give us the necessary publicity," said the lawmaker.



"It's sad that this is happening and we have to make this sacrifice and keep the lights on so that everybody will have electricity. Many people turn on their lights they don’t spare a moment to think about what others are going through," he added.



Fella Makafui in responding to Okudzeto Ablakwa said: "I’m going to do my best. We came to donate to the Mepe community and we will continue to help in various ways."

Some of the items donated by Fella Makafui to the Mepe residents include boxes of Indomie, tissues, plastic bowls, and other materials to aid them.



The need for such support arises from the spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, which commenced on September 15 due to rising water levels.



The subsequent flooding has caused significant losses to homes and farms along the Lower Volta Basin.



Currently, nine districts in the Volta Region face the consequences of this flooding, and residents are grappling with a humanitarian crisis.



Communities like Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have seen their lives and properties submerged by the rising waters.

