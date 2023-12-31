What Guinness World Records said after Afua Asantewaa completed her sing-a-thon challenge

The Ghanaian seeking to break the singathon record, Afua Asantewaaa

After Afua Asantewaa Aduonum completed her sing-a-thon challenge, the Guinness World Records reacted on social media.

The reaction was triggered by a post by Ghanaian journalist, Abrantie Kwesi Gyamfi in which tagged Guinness World Records official Facebook account and stated that Ghana would be joining their book of the record soon following the completion of Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon.



In responding to his post, Guinness World Records stated that they look forward to receiving evidence and scrutinizing it for confirmation.



Abrantie Kwesi Gyamfi wrote on his Facebook page, “ Hey Guinness World Records, Ghana is buzzing with the Sing-a-thon challenge with Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum. Ghana is joining your book of records soon.”



Guinness World Records official Facebook account then responded to the post, “Hi Abrantie. We look forward to receiving evidence, this event certainly seems to have captured the public’s imagination."



Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record sing-a-thon journey ended on Friday, December 29, 2023, after she was able to achieve 126 hours which surpasses the 105-hour record.

It remains to be seen whether she will be adjudged as being able to break the record upon review by the Guinness World Records team.



