What I will do with N120m prize - BB Naija All Stars winner spills

BBNaija All-Stars winner, Ilebaye

BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has expressed optimism over tonight’s outcome as to who would be crowned the season’s winner.

Ilebaye, who has zeroed herself from snagging the winning prize due to the top contenders battling for the same prize, has, however, stated how excited she would be and what the N120 million will be used for.



It’s the housemate's final day in Biggie’s house and each of them was brought in by Biggie to speak on what they’d do with their prize if they were to emerge a winner.



Ilebaye, who spoke about the prize, said that first of all, all her worries would cease to exist.

She said that her emergence as a winner would further prove to her that God listens to prayers, answers, and meets all her heart’s desires.



Ilebaye was too stupefied by the imagination of having such an amount of cash in her possession.



Biggie helped out by reminding her that having such an amount would no doubt make her the youngest multimillionaire in her family.