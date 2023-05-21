0
What King Promise has said about his 'Look-alikes'

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Lately, a lot of the popular musicians in Ghana have got replicas parading themselves on social media.

The likes of Medikal, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, and many others, have come out to publicly to condemn the actions of these 'lookalikes', who according to them pose a threat to their brand.

However, commenting on the issue for the first time, King Promise has established that he has no issue with them.

During an interview on 3FM’s Drivetime show hosted by Giovani Caleb and AJ Sarpong, the ‘Terminator’ crooner revealed that he is not in anyway upset about the situation.

According to him, his lookalikes are just showing him love in a different way adding that people should allow them to go about their activities.

When Giovani asked King Promise whether a time will come for him to feel offended by the actions of these so-called lookalikes, the ‘Commando’ hitmaker said if that time should ever arise, the necessary actions will be taken but until then, these guys should be allowed to have fun.

Watch the video of King Promise making these remarks below…

