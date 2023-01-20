What Kolege told his wife at the mortuary

Kumawood actor, Collins Oteng, popularly known as ‘Okomfo Kolege’, has disclosed that he communicated with his wife at the mortuary in the high hopes that she would listen and heed his plea.

The Kumawood actor, who lost his wife and baby during childbirth, said he had the opportunity to see them before they were kept in the mortuary fridge, and even at that moment he still had faith that his ‘better half’ could wake up.



Kolege, at that moment, still felt his wife was only sleeping and pleaded with her to get up so they could go home.



“After checking my pulse, they identified that I was okay so they escorted me to the mortuary to see my wife. When we got there, they were about to put her in the fridge so I was asked to see her for the last time. They took the baby out and placed it on her. To me, she didn’t look dead. So I went closer to her and told her to get up so we could go home. She looked like she was sleeping so I told her to get up so we go home. I told her that is not her bed, her bed is home. I told her to ignore all that people were saying about her condition. I felt if I tell her all these things, she will wake up,” he told Kwaku Manu.



Kolege said he was admitted at the hospital upon hearing that his wife has passed, adding that his blood pressure shot up and he almost went insane.



“The whole world became dark. I couldn’t see or feel anything. I blacked out totally. I couldn’t walk, so I sat on the floor, my breathing increased, and my blood pressure shot up. So they quickly admitted me and kept me under observation,” he established.

The actor, however, stated that the death of his wife has taught him a very important lesson.



“In this world, there is no need to be proud and arrogant because it takes second to lose your life,” he added.



