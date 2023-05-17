0
What Kufuor told Cindy Thompson after winning the 2000 election

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Ghanaian Gospel singer, Cindy Thompson, has disclosed that Former President John Agyekum Kufuor once admitted that, her hit song ‘Awurade Kasa’ was one of the reasons why he won the 2000 elections.

According to Cindy Thompson, she didn’t know about this until the Former President invited her to the Castle and confessed to her about it.

“I will say yes when you ask if God through me gave a song that help our father (President Kufuor) to become a president in the year 2000”, Cindy Thompson told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in an interview.

The singer further disclosed that at the time she released the song she didn't have a relationship with any of the political parties.

"President Kufuor looked for me till he found me; I just can’t believe it. I was there when he called my manager and my manager told me the President want to see you. From my mother’s kitchen, because of music, I met the President of the nation. I couldn’t believe it.

Revealing the details of what exactly the Ex-President told her, Cindy Thompson said “When he saw me he said, are you that little girl? You are not grown up either. God richly bless you. Your music has helped me. I believe your music is one of the reasons why I won. Through your song, I have also received the blessings of God.”

