What Kwesi Arthur said about his feature with Black Sherif

Kwesi Arthur and Black Sherif

Remember back in 2022, a supposed clip of a song by Ghanaian music sensations Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur, and Big Hommieflee made the trend on social media.

The one-minute clip of the song titled “Alhamdulillah” was paraded as an upcoming song from the duo. News that left many fans excited and expectant.



However, two years later, no such song has been released or discussed by either of the two artistes.



However, Kwesi Arthur has finally opened up about the song with some bad news, the song may never be released.



In a live studio discussion with 3 Music TV on March 22, 2024, Kwesi Arthur disclosed that he and Black Sherif felt that the song was old and didn’t need to be released.



“I don't think the record is going to come out. Even the way it was put out, it was kind of leaked. Even at this point, it’s also old. We’ve both had the conversation about it and we both felt like it's old,” he said.

He recalled the circumstances surrounding the recording of the video, how he was moved by Black Sherif’s craft and how he felt when social media trolls claimed he had beef with him.



“It was before “Second Sermon” and all that. He was talented and I was inspired by his craft as well, and it was humbling to know that I inspired someone else as well.



“When we came together, we were in different situations. I remember calling him to pull up to the studio and I recorded him myself, on my logic, so it was weird to hear rumours later that I didn’t like him and all that. That was stupid,” he said.



Kwesi Arthur however, hinted at a glimmer of hope, saying “But there's something new in the works between the two of us."



