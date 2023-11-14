What McBrown told Otumfuo about Kumawood

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nana Ama McBrown

Prominent media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown has lamented about the challenges confronting the Kumawood movie in Ghana that have led to its diminishing standards.

She noted that Kumawood which is one of the most popular sectors of movies is no longer lucrative and has rendered most of the actors and actresses jobless.



The actress stressed that had she and other colleagues relied on Kumawood as the only source of income for their livelihoods, they would have attended the gathering without clothing.



“Nana, when it comes to the Kumawood, it is no more lucrative, not even a penny can be gained. Let the truth be told, there is no money in Kumawood. If not for God’s intervention, those of us here would have come naked and disgraced ourselves.



"But we thank God that he has given us something to work on to cater for ourselves,” McBrown told Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the Heal Komfo Anokye Project ceremony held in Kumasi.



She further advised, “As my colleagues have said, this project we have decided to embark on as Kumawood stars, the truth is the money we are taking will not be enough, it will not even advance this project. So we need to do more.”

Kumawood stars that were present to grace the occasion include, Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Asabea and others who pledged to contribute their quota towards the project.



Background



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s “Heal Komfo Anokye Project” seeks to raise US$10 million in a public fundraising drive for the renovation of the 70-year-old in-patient wards at the Hospital.



The facility according to reports, has not been refurbished for many years, with portions of the building developing defects, including the ceilings, tiling, and general ward environment.



The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is the major referral health facility in the Ashanti region, serving the health needs of patients in 12 out of the country’s 16 regions.