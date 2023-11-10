What Medikal said about Sarkodie not replying to messages on time

Artistes, Medikal and Sarkodie

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has rebuffed claims that his colleague artiste, Sarkodie does not respond to messages on time.

According to him, Sarkodie is a nice person who relates well with other people considering how the SarkCess Music boss responded to him accordingly whenever the need arose.



The rapper said that it did not take Sarkodie too long for him to respond to his message and agreed to do a verse rap for him for a song.



Speaking in an interview with Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Medikal reiterated that Sarkodie relates well with people contrary to claims that he does not respond to calls and messages on time.



This is how the conversation panned out between the host of the show, Felicia Osei, and Medikal:



Felicia Osei: When you sent the message to him [Sarkodie], how long did it take for him to respond?

Medikal: It is crazy you know. Sarkodie is always there for me anytime. Randomly he checks up on me too.



Felicia Osei: People complain that he doesn’t pick up calls and reply to text messages promptly, have you experienced this before?



Medikal: If you call him and he does not pick it means he is busy. For instance, it is not every time that you will get to me sometimes my mind is busy working on something else. But Sarkodie is a very cool person



Felicia Osei: So it means he is always there for you like he replied to you right after you sent him the verse?



Medikal: Yes, it took like a week and he responded to me.

Sarkodie has been accused of not responding to messages on time when he is needed for a collaboration or any other thing by some musicians.



Per Medikal’s experience with him, he believes his tight schedule might be the reason but he is a nice person to relate with.



