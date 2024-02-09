What Mzbel said about McBrown and Maxwell’s alleged divorce

Mzbel, Maxwell Mensah and Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has reacted to rumours that Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, are currently divorced.

Mzbel, who is Maxwell’s former close friend, was queried about her thoughts on the development and she highlighted some interesting points.



In an interview with Kingdom FM, the host, Fiifi Pratt, asked if she believes the rumours were true and this is what ensued.



Fiifi Pratt: I’ve heard your best friend, Maxwell and his wife McBrown, are separated, do you believe that it happened?



MzBel: He isn’t my best friend. He was my friend but we are no longer close. Anything is possible, divorce is real. So, whether I believe or not, it doesn’t change anything. Moreover, it’s not my business so I don’t need to talk about it.



Fiifi Pratt: So, are you happy about it?



Mzbel: “Why would you ask me such a question? Would he come back for me or love me? I won't benefit anything from it.

Mzbel, however, believes flaunting private information on social media can lead to jeopardy, and has advised her colleagues to desist from that.



Using her life as an example, Mzbel said people should take a cue from how she never flaunts very important information on social media.



“All I can say is, whatever you hold dear, don’t expose it on social media. That’s why people don’t know the father of my children. It’s only those that already know him, that knows how he looks like.



"I won’t explain to anyone who the father of my children is. In that way, when we break up, nobody is aware. When you spot him in public with another woman, you won’t take a picture of it and post it in public.



"People still do this and so if something goes wrong, they become a topic of discussion. People do this to you and forget you have feelings, that you’re human,” she added.





Mzbel and Maxwell Mensah’s alleged love affair



Mzbel, has on several occasions, dispelled claims that she once dated Maxwell Mensah, McBrown’s husband.



The songstress has constantly clarified that they were just friends and that she did not accept his marriage proposal.



The rumours of their love affair heightened when she disclosed that Maxwell and Mcbrown’s daughter, Maxin, has a striking resemblance with the former’s mother.



EB/SARA