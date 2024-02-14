What Mzbel said about McBrown's lip fillers saga

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Mzbel

Popular Ghanaian musician, Mzbel has said that she sees nothing wrong with the decision to undergo plastic surgery for body enhancement.

According to her, once an individual is mature enough to cater for themselves, they are at liberty to make their own decisions.



She further indicated that she finds it problematic when people castigate others who are said to have undergone cosmetic surgery, stressing that no one can dictate for them as adults.



Speaking on Wontumi TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mzbel referred to the recent issue when actress Nana Ama McBrown received backlash for having done lip fillers.



“I don’t see anything wrong with cosmetic surgery. If you think some part of your body is not in good shape and you want to fix it, that’s fine. Recently, McBrown has been trending over surgery to enhance her mouth and cheeks.



"I wonder why people have had time to lambast her on social media. Someone who has made it in life, you have time to criticize her in that manner?” she said.



McBrown was chided by some individuals after she was seen with much thicker and bulging lips, which is typical of what lip fillers looked like.

Netizens drew attention to the fact that she had undergone the procedure when a set of pictures surfaced online where she was almost unrecognizable despite wearing light makeup.



The development stirred criticisms from individuals who have claimed that McBrown has been influenced by Aba Dope, a popular Ghanaian socialite who is well-known for wearing lip fillers.



Fingers were being pointed at Aba Dope due to her close relationship with McBrown lately.



Aside from the fact that they both work at the same media house, lately, Nana Ama McBrown has been constantly seen hanging out at Aba Dope’s restaurant or at several outdoor events.



What are lip and face fillers?



Face and lip fillers (dermal fillers) are substances injected into your face. They fill lines and wrinkles and add volume to areas such as your lips or cheeks.

Fillers are not permanent. How long they last depends on things like the type of filler and where it's injected.



