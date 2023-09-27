What Mzbel told Alan Kyerematen about the butterfly symbol

Alan Kyerematen (left), Mzbel (right)

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known by her stage name Mzbel, has suggested to Alan Kyerematen to consider a lion as the logo for his political organization, Movement for Change rather than a merely attractive butterfly.

The CEO of Bela Group asserted that butterflies are merely attractive but are unable to see well in the dark, notwithstanding, Alan Kyerematen's assertion that the emblem represents change for transformation, hope, and positivity.



Mzbel added that because butterflies are weak, they have little defenses to distinguish themselves from potential prey.

She made the remarks in response to Alan Kyerematen's declaration that he was severing relations with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and starting his political outfit.



"This symbol di3 someway... Butterflies are gorgeous but cannot see well in the dark and are subject to predators. The butterfly also is not very strong and has few defense mechanisms from prey. A lion maybe? I beg oo just a suggestion lol," she wrote on Facebook.