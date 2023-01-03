What Nana Acheampong said about Daddy Lumba at Legends Night

Ghanaian highlife musicians, Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian highlife legend, Nana Acheampong, has established that no other artiste has been able to entertain Ghanaians as he and Daddy Lumba have done.

He buttressed his comments with the fact that each of them has the highest number of music albums in Ghana currently.



Nana Acheampong said he has about 30 albums and his partner, Lumba, has more than 30.



This record according to him is yet to be broken by any other artiste.



Nana Acheampong made these assertions at the ‘Lumba brothers’ concert while shooting down rumours that they are not on good terms.

“I don’t know why people think the Lumba Brothers have issues, Lumba is a good friend of mine. I have 30 albums and he has more than 30 albums, so tell us which other musician is entertaining Ghanaians more than us. We have been able to entertain our fans all these years and that is what makes us unique,” Nana Acheampong told Graphic Showbiz delivering an electrifying performance.



One can recall that during Daddy Lumba’s performance, the Yentie Obiaa hitmaker commended his longtime friend and partner for his immense contribution to the success of his career.



“When I went to Germany, I was doing gospel until I found Nana Acheampong who introduced me to highlife. He has played a major role in my music career and I owe him a lot,” he said.



