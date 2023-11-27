What Nana Agradaa's parents said at her marriage ceremony

Nana Agradaa and her parents

The news of Nana Agradaa's wedding left many in shock as images and videos of the founder of Heavenway Champion Ministries International exchanging vows with her junior pastor, Mr. Asiamah went viral.

In a recent video making the rounds, the parents of Nana Agradaa as mentioned by the officiating pastor, were present at the marriage ceremony and gave their reactions to the development.



Addressing the congregation at the church after the nuptials, Nana Agradaa’s mother expressed her gratitude to God for the successful wedding.



The mother also shared that despite facing several challenges and obstacles leading up to the wedding, everything worked out in the end. She expressed her happiness that Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat had averted a curse since it was against the law of God to be single.



“Whatever was planned towards this marriage never worked and if my daughter has a husband now, all I have to do is to thank God.



“God said He created two human beings each and one cannot walk alone because when one walks alone, it is a curse and so I am thankful to God that my daughter Mama Pat Asiamah is now married," she said.

Nana Agradaa's father also took the opportunity to address speculations surrounding his daughter's health, dismissing rumors of illness and clarifying that she had chosen to go into isolation as part of her preparation for marriage.



“There’s a saying that when a woman goes to the bathroom and keeps long, then she’s preparing. People were saying she’s sick and all of that but she was waiting for her husband.



“She was preparing for her husband, Asiamah. The creator has paved the way for them to get married and that’s why we thank all of you,” he said.



