What Ofori Sarpong's new son-in-law said to him on wedding day

There was a brief moment of shock and laughter at the highly anticipated white wedding ceremony between Mandy, the daughter of Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and her husband George which took place in Accra yesterday, Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The wedding ceremony which happened at an undisclosed church had in attendance some of the notable people in the country.



During the course of the ceremony, Ofori Sarpong beckoned on his son-in-law George to diligently protect his daughter Mandy.



George immediately affirmed his willingness to jealously protect Mandy while promising to produce six grandchildren and more for his father-in-law Dr. Ofori Sarpong amidst laughter, chatter and claps from the guests present.



“Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, I promise to guard and protect your daughter Mandy from today and we give you six grandchildren and more,” George said in Twi.



A video posted by a YouTube channel, Ghana News TV shows Osei Kwame Despite, KKD, ACP Kofi Sarpong, members of the East Legon Executive club among others at the event.



News about Mandy and George’s marriage broke on Thursday, October 5, 2023, due to the display of class during their traditional marriage ceremony.

Significant among the highlights from the traditional marriage ceremony between Mandy and George was the presence of high-profile individuals such as; billionaire Ibrahim Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar, Dr. Kwame Osei Despite, Fadda Dickson, Dr. Kofi Abban, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Juluis Debrah, all members of the East Legon Executive Club and many others.



That’s not all, some astute showbiz and media personalities including the likes of Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Abeiku Santana, Adjeytey Annan, MOG, Emmy Africa CEO Kojo Soboh, MzGee, and many others were also present.







BAJ/AW



You can also watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



