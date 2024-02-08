What Owusu-Bempah said about Diana Asamoah when she visited his church

Rev Owusu Bempah and Diana Asamoah

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has stated that the anointing of gospel musician Diana Asamoah is a divine gift bestowed upon her by God.

According to Rev. Owusu-Bempah, while Diana Asamoah possesses a divine talent, which she has equally put in substantial effort to merit and to develop her musical abilities.



He shared insights into their common past, revealing that they used to engage in lengthy prayer walks before her rise to prominence.



"I used to pray with Diana Asamoah; we used to have such prayer walks for lengthy hours, sometimes at dawn, ...so, if you see her anointing of God, she didn't get it on a silver platter.



“When I hear certain things about her, I laugh over it. Her gift is divine; she was born with it," Rev. Owusu Bempah said.



Diana Asamoah, who visited Owusu Bempah's church, confirmed the shared history of spiritual endeavors.



She acknowledged the challenges she faced in her journey to success, highlighting the consistent prayer walks with Rev. Owusu-Bempah as pivotal moments in her life.

"God used him to prophesy about me at Bonsu school and it has come to pass,” Diana Asamoah shared during her visit.







AM/SARA



