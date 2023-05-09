What Piesie Esther said after Empress Gifty ‘mocked’ her

Gospel singers, Empress Gifty and Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther has responded to Empress Gifty’s indirect jab following her inability to win the Artiste of the Year award.

Earlier, after Piesie lost the ultimate award to her strongest contender, Black Sherif, his fans took to social media to express their excitement while hitting at the ‘Waye me yie’ hitmaker.



Social media has since been awash with interesting comments, particularly, after a gospel singer, Piesie Esther was tipped against ‘Black Sherif’, a ‘secular music heavyweight.



In Piesie Esther’s thanksgiving speech after grabbing one of the awards on the VGMA night, (Gospel song of the year), she acknowledged a couple of individuals including a group in the gospel fraternity named the ‘Table of Men’.



The ‘Table of Men’, a team made up of gospel music executives including the likes of ‘Kwesi Ernest’, OB Nartey and so on launched a social media campaign soliciting votes for Piesie Esther, in the build-up to the VGMAs.



But after Piesie Esther lost the ultimate award, despite all the efforts and social media advocacy, Empress Gifty, who appears to have been analyzing events took to social media to throw some indirect jabs at the ‘Table of Men’ and the ‘Waye me yie’ hitmaker.

“I need a new table tomorrow.” Empress Gifty wrote on Facebook with a series of laughter emojis.



Reacting to this during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Piesie Esther insists that the table is still strong.



“Gifty is my sister and I have seen what she wrote but I am saying it here and I will say it again and again that the table is built on a rock. The table is still strong and healthy. I will like to thank Ghanaians and most particularly, The Table of Men. The table is in the rocks, no shaking,” she said.



Empress Gifty’s bitter relationship with colleagues and the division in the gospel fraternity



Empress Gifty’s comments are said to have been borne out of her sour relationship with some members of the gospel fraternity.

It can be recalled that during an interview on the ‘Okukuseku Show’ sometime in 2022, Empress Gifty bemoaned sabotage from friends and some of her colleagues.



Also, there has somewhat been a silent war cum division in the gospel fraternity and this is usually evident in cases where some stakeholders support a section of artistes they are affiliated to.



Ronnie Ato Painstil, an entertainment pundit, also took to social media to share his sentiments about the happenings in the gospel industry and how according to him, some artistes have been blacklisted by their stakeholders.



“When TABLE OF MEN were working against Empress Gifty in her ministry, no one saw it oo, a selfish camp in Gospel music pretending to promote all but their agenda. Last year which gospel artist performed well than Gifty but still she won nothing! A table that serves only their artiste… we know oo but Gifty we know will always fire you at the right time.”



Read the post below:









EB/BB