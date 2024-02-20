What Ramsey Nouah said about LilWin upon arrival in Ghana

Renowned Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah has applauded Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah well known as LilWin for his exploits in the movie industry and beyond.

According to him, he only became aware of LilWin recently when a colleague mentioned the Kumasi-based actor's accomplishments in the Ghanaian movie industry. After researching LilWin on the internet, Ramsey said he was genuinely impressed with what he discovered about the Ghanaian actor.



“I had never heard your name before until recently when my colleague told me about you. So I googled your name and I realized you are a huge figure in Ghana. I applaud you for your hard work, if you had not called me, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity," said Ramsey.



The Nollywood actor went on to express his astonishment upon discovering that LilWin is involved not only in acting but also in movie production, music, and politics. He emphasized that LilWin's multifaceted pursuits are impressive and commendable.



"You have done everything, the only thing left is for you to become president. Since you have the clout, you can make it in politics,” he said in a video shared by Express GH TV on YouTube and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Why Ramsey Nouah is in Ghana

Reports indicate that Ramsey Nouah is in Ghana to shoot a movie. The said movie is being produced by LilWin.



