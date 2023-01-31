0
What Sarkodie said to Shatta Wale after bagging a collaboration with Beyoncé in 2019

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the year 2019, Shatta Wale took the nation by storm when it was announced that he had been featured on the album of American singer, Beyoncé.

The Lion King album, which birthed 'Already' by Beyoncé and Shatta Wale, is regarded as one of the biggest international collaborations by a Ghanaian artiste.

Sarkodie was one of the first musicians to celebrate Shatta Wale's joy.

The CEO of Sarkcess Music took to his official Twitter page to shower accolades on his brother and all African artistes who were on the award-winning project.

Sarkodie's July 16, 2019 tweet read: "Welcome home Queen @Beyonce officially. Big shouts @shattawalegh !!! And all our brothers and sisters on there ... Big One for the culture."

Fast forward to January 2023, Sarkodie was honoured to have been selected to re-make 'Stir It Up', a classic love song by legendary Jamaican reggae musician and songwriter, Bob Marley.

In an interview on Luv FM, Shatta urged the general public to project Sark's feature, however, his comment on the rapper featuring a ghost was what caught the attention of many.

"As we hear, Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley, it’s so beautiful, at least we have someone who has featured a ghost, we should praise him," he said.





