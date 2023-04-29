0
What Shatta Wale said to young rapper motivated by his brand

Sat, 29 Apr 2023

Award-winning rapper, Yaw Tog on April 28th named Shatta Wale as one of his greatest inspirations in the music circles, a man he holds in high esteem and looks up to.

Tog's open declaration which reads: "Got influenced by Shatta Wale LONG LIVE MONTEZ," caught the attention of many including his idol.

Shatta in a retweet released blessing unto Yaw Tog and wished him the very best in the music industry considering all the challenges creatives face.

"Bless up young king," Shatta tweeted. He also urged the 'Sore' hitmaker to never give up on his dream "Your blessings coming more than this ..Keep grinding hardddd," he added.

Shatta Wale is undoubtedly one of Ghana's musicians with the largest fanbase known as the Shatta Movement. The Dancehall musician is famed for hit songs like 'My Level', 'Dancehall King', 'Melissa', 'Gringo' and many more.

